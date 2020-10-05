New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Two foreign nationals were apprehended at Delhi airport for allegedly using forged documents to take a flight to London, officials said on Monday.

They were intercepted by Central Industrial Security Force personnel inside Terminal-3 area around 1 AM on Sunday.

"The two passengers, a male and a female, were found to be suspicious and two passports were recovered from them in the name of French nationals."

"On checking their travelling documents, their passports and boarding passes were noticed with pre-affixed departure immigration stamp which was fake," a senior CISF officer said.

Their boarding passes were also fake. Later, the two were handed over to the police for further probe, he said.

While the male passenger hailed from Cameroon, the woman is from Ivory Coast, the officer added.

