Srinagar, October 5: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday praised automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra for its Mahindra Thar. Omar Abdullah took his father Farooq Abdullah for a short drive in Mahindra Thar and was impressed by the vehicle. Reacting to Omar's appreciation, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said it was an "enormous compliment". Rahul Gandhi Tweets Video of Mahindra Thar, Provided by His MPLADS Fund, Bringing Medical Care at Doorsteps of Tribals in Wayanad's Noolpuzha.

Sharing a few picturing while driving Mahindra Thar, Omar tweeted: "Took dad for a spin in the new @MahindraRise Thar. What an amazing vehicle! I loved the short drive & can’t wait to take it for a longer one when it snows & off-road into the mountains. Take a bow team Mahindra. Kudos @anandmahindra (sic)." Pictures shared by Omar showed him driving the vehicle and posing with it. Farooq Abdullah can also be seen travelling with Omar. Mahindra Thar SUV Launched in India at Rs 9.80 Lakh; Check Prices, Bookings & Specifications.

Reacting to Omar's praise, Anand Mahindra tweeted: "Coming from you, that’s an enormous compliment! I know you’re very demanding of the cars you drive."

Omar Abdullah Praises Mahindra Thar, Anand Mahindra Reacts:

Coming from you, that’s an enormous compliment! I know you’re very demanding of the cars you drive....🙏🏽 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 5, 2020

The Mahindra Thar is a compact, four-wheel drive, off-road Jeep CJ-like SUV. First launched in October 2010, Mahindra Thar's second-generation model was unveiled on August 15, 2020. It was launched on October 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2020 07:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).