Pune, Dec 21 (PTI) Two people from Himachal Pradesh were held at Pune railway station allegedly with charas worth Rs 1 crore in the illicit market, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid on Saturday and 34 kilograms of charas worth Rs 1 crore was seized, said Sadanand Wayse-Patil, Superintendent of Railway Police, Pune.

"We have found that the duo planned to send 22 kilograms of charas to Mumbai, and 5 kilograms each to Goa and Bengaluru. The rest 2 kilograms was to be supplied in Pune. The two have been charged under NDPS Act and remanded in police custody till January 2," he added.

