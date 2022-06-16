Pilibhit (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) Two people were killed and as many seriously injured on Thursday when a tractor-trolley laden with bricks overturned here, police said.

The incident took place in Jahanabad area, they said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Pushpendra (19) and Hori Lal (20).

Also Read | Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone for Projects Worth Rs 21,000 Crore in Vadodara on June 18.

Station House Officer, Jahanabad, Prabhas Chandra said the two injured were rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be serious.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for the postmortem.

Also Read | Bitcoin Price Forecast: Will World's Number One Cryptocurrency Drop to $12,000?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)