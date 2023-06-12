Gurugram, Jun 12 (PTI) Gurugram police have arrested two men for allegedly kidnapping a property dealer for a ransom of Rs 6 lakh, officials said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Karanveer and Himanshu, they said.

On June 10, the victim's uncle filed a complaint alleging that his 22-year-old nephew, a property dealer, has been kidnapped by his two coworkers along with their associates, police said.

A complaint was registered in this regard and a police team was formed to trace and nab the kidnappers, they said.

After receiving the ransom through an online transaction, the kidnappers left the victim at an unknown location near Rajgarh in Rajasthan's Churu district, a senior investigating officer.

The property dealer was successfully traced and rescued by the police team and the accused were arrested on Sunday, the officer said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the kidnapping took place due to enmity over paying less commission in the sale and purchase of a property, ACP (crime) Varun Dahiya said.

The accused were produced in a city court today and police have taken them on a two-day police remand, police said.

