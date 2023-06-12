Mumbai, June 12: The Mathura police have stepped up security measures on the Yamuna expressway in view of the rising number of loot cases on the e-way in Uttar Pradesh. The development by officials in the state comes in the wake of two cases where commuters were allegedly robbed on the busy e-way.

According to a report in the Times of India, in the first week of June, a grocery dealer who was on his Delhi from Firozabad was allegedly robbed. In a separate failed attempt, robbers tried to loot a Delhi-based woman. Cops said that the woman was injured after robbers threw a stone at her car on the expressway. Both incidents are said to have taken place in the late evening. Uttar Pradesh: Toll Tariff for Yamuna Expressway between Greater Noida and Agra Hiked.

Cops Explain Miscreant's Modus Operandi

The incidents are said to have taken place on the expressway part which passes through Mathura district. Explaining the modus operandi, cops said that the miscreants first pelted stones at the vehicles and then carried out the act of loot. In the wake of the loot cases, the Mathura police have deployed over 100 policemen on the expressway stretch in the Mathura district.

Speaking on the incident of loot cases, an official of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority said, "Police patrol has significantly increased over the last few days. Policemen can be spotted at every 2-km distance." As per various media reports, cops have been deployed in civil dress to keep an eye on the miscreants. Some personnel have also been armed with guns and binoculars.

Reports also suggest that policemen are also seated on trees and in fields adjoining the expressway to nab the miscreants. The police have also increased patrolling and checking of vehicles. "This action of Mathura police is unprecedented." the official said. A civilian who recently stopped on the Yamuna expressway was shocked to see men in plain clothes with guns. Uttar Pradesh: Man, Elderly Father Robbed of Over Rs 1 Lakh in Noida.

Meanwhile, the cops have also made sketches of the alleged accused, who are said to be involved in the loot cases. An officer said that the accused are believed to be between 20 to 35 years old. The police have also installed CCTV cameras along the expressway.

