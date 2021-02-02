Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) Two more deaths were recorded in Rajasthan due to the novel coronavirus, taking the toll to 2,768 on Tuesday, the Health Department said.

The state also reported 87 new cases, taking the infection tally to 3.18 lakh, including 1,798 active cases and 3.13 lakh recoveries, the bulletin stated.

So far, 514 have died in Jaipur, 302 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 118 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar districts.

The 96 new cases include 27 in Jaipur, 11 in Kota, nine in Bhilwara, seven in Udaipur and six in Ajmer. PTI

