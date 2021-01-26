Kohima, Jan 26 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,081 on Tuesday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Three more people have been cured of the disease, Health Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

The state now has 95 active cases, while 11,756 people have recovered from the disease, 88 patients have succumbed to the infection and 142 have migrated to other states, he said.

Nagaland has tested over 1.24 lakh samples for COVID- 19 so far, he added.

