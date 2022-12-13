Jaipur, Dec 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Police chief Umesh Mishra has suspended two police officers following a public spat between them, officials said.

The incident occurred last month in Banswara district where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come to visit Mangarh Dham, they said.

Shortly after Modi left, Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) officer Vivek Singh and Inspector Shailendra Singh had a confrontation over collecting a rope which was used for controlling the crowd near the venue, officials said.

As tempers flared, other police personnel present there had to intervene to pacify the duo. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

An inquiry was ordered into the matter and after the report, the officers were suspended, they said.

