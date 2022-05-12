Ghaziabad (UP), May 12 (PTI) Two policemen, including a Station House Officer, were suspended days after a man attempted self-immolation outside the district collectorate here as the police failed to track his daughter who was allegedly kidnapped, officials said on Thursday.

The man, identified as Sanjay Nagar, claimed that his daughter, a class 11 student was a victim of "love jihad", a term used by right-wing activists to refer to alleged conversion through marriage.

Confirming the development, Superintendent of Police (City) Nipun Agarwal said, "The SHO of Maduban Bapu Dham police station Sunil Kumar and police outpost in-charge Ranjit Kumar were suspended over dereliction of duty."

The suspension was ordered by Inspector General, Meerut Zone, Praveen Kumar.

The suspended officials failed to track the missing daughter of the man who attempted self-immolation, officials said.

An FIR was lodged at Madhuban Bapu Dham police station on April 18 in this connection.

The investigation and search for the missing girl is underway. The district police has pressed two teams to track the missing girl. One of the teams is being headed by SP (City), officials added.

