Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], December 5 (ANI): Mizoram has reported a total of 3913 COVID-19 cases and six deaths, state Health Department said on Saturday.

It said the state has 201 active cases. A total of 16 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours and 3,722 patients have been discharged so far.

The count of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 96-lakh mark with 36,652 cases in the last 24 hours.

Health Ministry said that the total count has reached 96,08,211, including 4,09,689 active cases and 90,58,822 recoveries. (ANI)

