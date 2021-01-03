New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): A 22-year-old man died after a parapet collapses on him in east Delhi on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, Mohd Makhdoom, a resident of Khichripur locality was brought dead at Lal Bahadur Shashtri Hospital.

Two persons including a contractor have been arrested in the incident.

A case under sections of 288 and 304-A has been registered at Mayur Vihar police station. (ANI)

