Etah (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) A 22-year-old man died allegedly due to the negligence of an unqualified doctor at a private clinic here, prompting authorities on Wednesday to launch an investigation into the illegal medical practice.

Chief Medical Superintendent Umesh Kumar Tripathi said, "We have received information about a young man's death in Aliganj, though no formal complaint has been filed yet. Based on the available information, an inquiry will be conducted, and strict action will follow."

The incident took place at Jayprakash Clinic at the Nagla Bhajj village in Aliganj, where Durvesh (22) was brought by his family for treatment for vomiting and diarrhea on Tuesday.

His family alleged that the doctor administered multiple bottles of intravenous fluids throughout the night but refused to allow them to shift Durvesh elsewhere even as his condition worsened.

"The doctor guaranteed he would stabilise Durvesh and did not let us take him outside for better treatment," a family member claimed.

When his condition deteriorated further, the family forcibly took him to Farrukhabad, but he died en route.

Following the incident, the accused doctor reportedly fled after shutting down the clinic. Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Aliganj Circle Officer Nitish Garg said, "We have not received a written complaint yet. Once it is received, a proper investigation will be conducted and strict action will be taken."

