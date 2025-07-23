Gangtok, July 23: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has released the latest data on rainfall distribution across Sikkim till Wednesday, highlighting a significant decline in seasonal rainfall. According to the report, Sikkim has received 561.3 mm of rainfall from June 1 to July 23, which is 29 per cent below the normal average of 793.1 mm for the same period. This deficit is reflected across all districts of the state, raising alarm among farmers and water resource managers.

Among the districts, Gyalshing recorded the highest shortfall, receiving 453.5 mm of rainfall, 44 per cent less than normal of 814.5 mm. Gangtok reported 691.6 mm of rainfall, 35 per cent less than the normal of 1056.9 mm, while Pakyong recorded 590.5 mm, a 22 per cent shortfall. Mangan, despite witnessing the highest 24-hour rainfall of 21.1 mm, fell 28 per cent short of its seasonal normal, the report said.

Speaking to the media, GN Raha, Director of IMD Gangtok, expressed concern over the rainfall deficiency. "This is a crucial period for agricultural activities in Sikkim. Due to the prolonged shortage of rainfall, many paddy fields have dried up, and water sources are depleting. Even if it rains in the coming days, it will not be sufficient to meet the season's requirements," he said. The situation poses a challenge to the state's agricultural productivity and water availability, both for irrigation and drinking purposes.