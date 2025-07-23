Mumbai, July 23: An Indian-origin couple identified as Sidhartha "Sammy" Mukherjee and his wife Sunita were recently arrested in North Texas, United States, for allegedly defrauding people in a multimillion-dollar real estate scam case. The couple is well known and celebrated for their glamorous public appearances and Bollywood-style performances. It is reported that the husband-wife duo duped over 100 people worth USD 4 million (INR 33 crore) by promising high returns in return for investments in non-existent real estate projects.

The Mukherjees, who are presently held at the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility, are facing first-degree felony theft charges. It is also learned that the couple's elaborate investment scheme has left several victims in financial distress. Prosecutors said that the Mukherjees led a glamorous life to gain people's trust. It is also alleged that Sidhartha "Sammy" Mukherjee and his wife Sunita hosted charity events and even presented themselves as successful businesspeople. ‘Indian Couple’ Allegedly Dumping Trash in Canada Sparks Outrage, Some X Users Suggest ‘Feeding Wildlife’ As Video Goes Viral.

Who Are Sidhartha 'Sammy' Mukherjee and Sunita Mukherjee?

However, all this was a facade to cover up their illicit activities in the United States. According to reports, Sidhartha 'Sammy' Mukherjee and Sunita Mukherjee at one point were among the prominent social figures in the Indian-American community in Plano, Texas. The Indian-origin couple came to the United States from India seeking asylum. Since their arrival, the high-profile couple have hosted Bollywood-style musical events and cultural parties. This led them to become a well-known name in the social circles of North Texas.

It is alleged that the couple were actively present in public until they were arrested. It is also learnt that Sidhartha 'Sammy' Mukherjee and his wife Sunita filed for bankruptcy in 2024. Since their arrest, investigators have been probing whether the Mukheerjees moved the defrauded funds offshore or into cryptocurrency accounts. The couple's arrest warrant also revealed that Sidhartha Mukherjee has outstanding fraud warrants against him in Mumbai. That said, knowing how the couple duped over 100 people is essential. UK: Indian-Origin Couple Jailed for 33 Years for Exporting Over Half Tonne Cocaine to Australia.

How Did Mukherjees Dupe People?

It is reported that the couple defrauded people by luring the victims into investing in non-existent real estate deals on the promise of high returns. The husband-wife duo allegedly gave investors fake but convincing documents, including fake remodelling contracts and invoices, which were allegedly from the Dallas Housing Authority. Investors learnt about the fraud when the dividend cheques started to bounce. Sidhartha 'Sammy' Mukherjee and his wife Sunita's fraud came to light in 2024 when a couple lost USD 3,25,000 and immediately approached the authorities.

Soon, Euless Police launched an investigation, which was later expanded with the FBI's involvement. Detective Brian Brennan, who contacted DHA, found that no such projects existed. He also said that he never saw a "fraudster" as "prolific" as Sammy Mukherjee in his 23 years. The verification of the fake invoices issued by the Mukherjees revealed that projects were completely fabricated. While 20 victims have officially reported the incident, authorities believe there could be more than 100 victims. It is also claimed that the Mukherjees were involved in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) scam and allegedly targeted elderly individuals. Indian-Origin Couple, Two Children Found Dead Inside Home in New Jersey; Police Launches Homicide Probe.

According to a Daily Mail report, the couple submitted fake documents to obtain federal pandemic relief under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The couple is accused of listing fake employees and fabricating payroll records to avail benefits. Police officials also found that Sidhartha Mukherjee and Sunita Mukherjee targeted older victims by sending them threatening emails and warning them of arrest unless payments were made. That said, the Mukherjees have denied all allegations of fraud and claimed that they are the victims of a conspiracy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2025 11:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).