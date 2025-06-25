Mumbai, June 25 (PTI) Mumbai suburban district guardian minister Ashish Shelar on Wednesday said 221 of 574 functional bakeries have already adopted eco-friendly fuel sources while the rest 353 are still using coal, wood, or traditional fuel, which poses a serious threat to Mumbai's air quality.

He proposed a special incentive scheme with a 50 per cent subsidy from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, and the remaining financial support from the BMC to ensure compliance.

Shelar directed BMC officials to prepare an action plan and a comprehensive policy to ensure polluting bakeries start using eco-friendly fuel sources.

"The BMC must take the lead and prepare a clear roadmap for shifting all bakeries to environment-friendly fuels. A time-bound action plan must be put in place immediately," Shelar said after chairing a review meeting at Mantralaya.

Officials of BMC and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board attended.

The Bombay High Court on January 9 this year directed the Mumbai civic body to ensure that all bakeries using coal, diesel or firewood transition to clean fuel sources by July 9.

Referring to the HC's verdict, Shelar said, "This is not just a legal obligation but an environmental necessity. The BMC and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board must work in coordination and submit a compliance report to the court on time".

Of the 1,064 licensed bakeries in Mumbai, 490 are non-operational, while 574 are functional, Shelar said.

He said 221 of the functional bakeries have already adopted eco-friendly fuel. However, 353 bakeries are still using coal, wood, diesel or petrol, which poses a serious threat to Mumbai's air quality.

"To ensure full compliance, I propose a special incentive scheme with a 50 per cent subsidy from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, and the remaining financial support from the BMC," Shelar said.

The minister also drew attention to the 490 closed but licensed bakeries.

"These unused licences must be leveraged to promote entrepreneurship among the youth. Paav (bread roll) is a staple for the common man. A drop in the number of bakeries can push prices up. The BMC should create a startup scheme to enable young entrepreneurs to revive these licences and generate employment," Shelar added.

