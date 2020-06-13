India News | 222 Cases in AP: 2 Deaths Take Toll at 82

Amaravati, June 13 (PTI): The COVID-19 graph climbed further up in Andhra Pradesh to 5,676 on Saturday as 222 new cases were added while fatalities increased by two to 82.

In the last 24 hours, 94 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the cumulative to 3,185.

According to the latest COVID-19 bulletin, 186 locals, 33 from other states and three foreign returnees tested positive for the virus as a record 14,477 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus claimed two lives in Krishna district on Saturday, it said.

Sources said two more employees in the state Secretariat tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours even as the government issued a directive to its staff and officers not to move out of the state, including Hyderabad, where most of the employees families are located.

Meanwhile, the state government so far has permitted at least four ICMR-approved private laboratories in the state to conduct coronavirus tests.

Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy issued an order fixing Rs 2,900 as the charge per person and Rs 2,400 per sample (included pooled) sent by the government.

He directed private labs to maintain "utmost confidentiality" of patient information and preserve the test data and graphs for verification by the government.

The Special CS directed the District Medical and Health Officers to closely monitor the labs and strictly enforce the prescribed rates.

