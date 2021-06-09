Port Blair, Jun 9 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 23 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,154, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 125 as two more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Of the 23 new cases, 14 were detected during contact tracing while nine were airport arrivals.

All passengers arriving by flight in the union territory have to undergo a mandatory rapid antigen test before they are allowed entry into the islands.

Twenty-three more people were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 6,935.

The union territory now has 94 active COVID-19 cases, of which 90 are in South Andaman district and four in North and Middle Andaman district, the official said, adding that the Nicobar district has no active coronavirus case at present.

The administration has so far tested 3,92,095 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.82 per cent.

The union territory which has a total population of 4 lakh people has so far inoculated 1,28,821 people of which 1,11,409 have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 17,412 have received both doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Information, Publicity and Tourism Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Island, S K Singh on Tuesday said that for the first time, after the rise in number of cases during the second wave, the number of active cases has come down below 100.

He said the administration has made arrangement for stranded passengers bound for Little Andaman and accordingly, the vessel MV Kalighat will depart for Hut Bay on June 10.

Passengers intending to travel shall be subjected to RT-PCR test and only those whose reports are negative will be allowed to travel, he said.

