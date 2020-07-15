Muzaffarnagar, Jul 15 (PTI) Twenty five more people tested positive for coronavirus here on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 151, an official said.

The results of 564 samples were received on Wednesday, of which 25 tested positive for COVID-19, District Magistrate Selvakumari J said.

She said 34 more people recovered from the disease, taking the number of those patients who have been cured to 319.

