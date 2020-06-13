India News | 259 Officer Trainees Pass out from INA Ezhimala

Ezhimala (Kerala) [India], June 13 (ANI): Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, on Saturday reviewed the Course Completion Ceremony of 259 officer trainees at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala.

Apart from the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, the trainees who passed out included those from friendly foreign navies.

"VAdm AK Chawla, FOC-in-C, Southern Naval Command, reviewed the impressive Course Completion Ceremony at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala. Two hundred and fifty-nine trainees from Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and friendly foreign navies passed out from INA today," Navy spokesperson said in a tweet.

The event was held with strict COVID protocols in place. Parents and guests of trainees were not present considering the precautions to be followed during COVID -19 crisis.

The trainees who completed their training include four different courses of Spring Term 2020 - , 98th Indian Naval Academy Course (BTech), 98th Indian Naval Academy Course (MSc), 29th Naval Orientation Course (Extended) and 30th Naval Orientation Course (Regular). (ANI)

