Hemant Soren, Jharkhand CM, Flags Off Special Train From Dumka Carrying Around 1500 Workers to Work on Strategic BRO Projects in Leh-Ladakh

Dumka, June 13: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday flagged off the first train from Dumka, which was carrying around 1500 workers to work on strategic Border Roads Organisation projects in Leh, Ladakh and other regions along the Indo-China border. CM Soren assured the people to protect their rights and stand with them in need.

Addressing the people before flagging off the train, Hemant Soren said, "People from Jharkhand, working the bone-chilling winter in Leh, have faced innumerable difficulties for years. Today, those going to serve the country with pride and honour, I assure them their brother will always stand and protect their rights." Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Appeals to Corporate Houses to Support State Govt in Evacuating Workers from Remote Places.

Here's what Hemant Soren said:

वर्षों से ठंड में हाड़ कंपाने वाले लेह जैसे दुर्गम क्षेत्र में काम करने गए झारखण्डवासियों को अनेकों परेशानियों का दंश झेलना पड़ा है। आज देश सेवा में गौरव और सम्मान के साथ जा रहे मेरे झारखण्डी भाईयों को मैं भरोसा देता हूँ कि उनके अधिकार की रक्षा के लिए उनका यह भाई हमेशा खड़ा है। pic.twitter.com/QGJrQzhU0C — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) June 13, 2020

Prior to flagging off the train, Terms of Reference was signed between representatives of Jharkhand government and BRO. Here's the tweet shared by Jharkhand CMO:

Two weeks ago, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had made an appeal to all the industries and corporate houses to help the state government in bringing back migrant workers to state from remote places. He mentioned that many of the people are still stuck in inaccessible remote places like Ladakh & Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

