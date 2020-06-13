Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Hemant Soren, Jharkhand CM, Flags Off Special Train From Dumka Carrying Around 1500 Workers to Work on Strategic BRO Projects in Leh-Ladakh

News Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 05:04 PM IST
A+
A-
Hemant Soren, Jharkhand CM, Flags Off Special Train From Dumka Carrying Around 1500 Workers to Work on Strategic BRO Projects in Leh-Ladakh
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren flagging off special train from Dumka for BRO Projects in Leh-Ladakh. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@HemantSorenJMM)

Dumka, June 13: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday flagged off the first train from Dumka, which was carrying around 1500 workers to work on strategic Border Roads Organisation projects in Leh, Ladakh and other regions along the Indo-China border. CM Soren assured the people to protect their rights and stand with them in need.

Addressing the people before flagging off the train, Hemant Soren said, "People from Jharkhand, working the bone-chilling winter in Leh, have faced innumerable difficulties for years. Today, those going to serve the country with pride and honour, I assure them their brother will always stand and protect their rights." Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Appeals to Corporate Houses to Support State Govt in Evacuating Workers from Remote Places.

Here's what Hemant Soren said:

Prior to flagging off the train, Terms of Reference was signed between representatives of Jharkhand government and BRO. Here's the tweet shared by Jharkhand CMO:

Two weeks ago, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had made an appeal to all the industries and corporate houses to help the state government in bringing back migrant workers to state from remote places. He mentioned that many of the people are still stuck in inaccessible remote places like Ladakh & Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

