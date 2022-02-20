Itanagar, Feb 20 (PTI) Twenty-six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the state to 64,270, a senior health official said here on Sunday.

Of the 26 fresh cases, 5 were registered at Lower Subansiri, four each from West Kameng, Namsai and Lohit, two from Longding and one each from Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Kamle, Leparada, Lower Dibang Valley, Tirap and Capital Complex Region, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state remained at 296, as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

As many as 63,652 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 55 on Saturday, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 322 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate marginally improved to 99.04 per cent from 98.99 per cent, the previous day.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 59 followed by West Kameng (35), Tawang (32), Lower Subansiri (28) and Namsai (26).

A total of 12,59,532 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 758 on Saturday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio further dipped to 3.4 per cent from 5.61 per cent the previous day.

State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said as many as 16,23,402 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far.

