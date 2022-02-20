Farrukhabad, February 20: Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid and his wife Louise Khurshid cast their votes at a polling booth in the Farrukhabad Sadar constituency on Sunday. Louise Khurshid is also the Congress' nominee from the Farrukhabad Sadar seat.

"Feeling euphoric. Because of Priyanka Gandhi everywhere I went women expressed interest in voting," she said.

Polling in 59 constituencies for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh elections began at 7 am on Sunday.

In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.

Among the key constituencies where polling began today include Karhal where former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting his maiden Assembly election. The BJP has pitted Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice Satya Pal Singh Baghel against Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh's uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) supremo Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting from Jaswantnagar seat. The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh will take place on March 10.

