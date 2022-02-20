Mumbai, February 20: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the cold wave conditions over north Indian regions are declining which is resulting in rise in minimum temperature across northern states. IMD has predicted strong surface winds at around 25-35 kmph are likely to prevail over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh on February 20. However, rainfall is predicted in the northeastern states of the country.

IMD has forecast that a thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail at isolated places very likely over east Arunachal Pradesh and northeast Assam and thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Arunachal Pradesh is also expected to witness heavy Rainfall. Weather Forecast: North India Witnessing Rise In Minimum Temperatures; Rainfall Predicted In Several States Over Next 2-3 Days.

Check Tweet by IMD:

♦ Isolated light/moderate rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim during 19th-22nd; over Odisha on 19th & 20th and over Gangetic West Bengal during 20th -22nd February, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 19, 2022

As per the IMD, there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of the country during the next 5 days. The minimum temperature in Delhi will be 11 degrees Celcius while the maximum temperature in the national capital will be 26 degrees Celcius. The minimum temperature in Leh will be -10 degrees Celcius and the maximum temperature will be 3 degrees Celcius. Meanwhile, Mumbai will have a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celcius, and a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celcius.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2022 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).