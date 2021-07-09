Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): A day after the major reshuffle and expansion of the Union Cabinet, Bharatiya Janata Party OBC Morcha National President Dr K Laxman on Thursday said 27 OBC ministers in the Union Cabinet shows government's intent to empower OBCs.

Speaking to ANI on the reshuffling of Cabinet, Laxman said, "In many ways this Cabinet is historic, one as for the first time after 70 years of Independence there has been adequate representation to the BC communities. He added that the fact that 27 ministers of the union cabinet belong to the OBC sections shows the intent of the government to empower OBC's."

He further said that the cabinet aims for geographical and social inclusion for there is adequate representation to the SC's, ST's and women across India to map regional imbalances.

He also added that the present cabinet is not only historic for its social inclusion but also for the fact that it's the youngest cabinet post-independence.

"Many governments used the names of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Ambedkar to pay lip service for the marginalised sections but Prime Minister Modi is the first to actually implement their policies he added. He also mentioned that the creation of separate ministries for fisheries and handlooms highlights the government's desire to support a section of people who face the threat of Globalisation and expressed his gratitude towards the Prime Minister," said Laxman.

Upon asking his reaction the congress's statement that cabinet reshuffling is a publicity stunt, he answered that Congress has always looked at OBC's as voters and had never given them proper importance and ignored Kaka Kalekar commission recommendations. (ANI)

