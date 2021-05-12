Port Blair, May 12 (PTI) Twenty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 6,426, a health department official said on Wednesday.

All the new cases in the archipelago were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 78 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The union territory now has 199 active COVID-19 cases of which 193 are in South Andaman district and six in North and Middle Andaman district. The Nicobar district has no active COVID-19 cases at present, the official said. The archipelago has only three districts.

Twenty-four more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 6,149.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far tested 3,77,516 samples for COVID-19 and the test positivity rate is 1.70 per cent.

More than 1.15 lakh people have been inoculated in the union territory so far, the official added.

