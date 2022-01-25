New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) A total of 29 officers/staff of the apex indirect tax body CBIC on Tuesday were given Presidential awards on the eve of Republic Day for their exemplary performance in their respective fields of duty.

Every year, the officers and staff of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) are considered for grant of Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificates and Medals for "exceptionally meritorious service rendered at the risk of life" and for "specially distinguished record of service" on their achieving and maintaining excellence in the discharge of their duties.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Bulandshahr Riot Accused Yogesh Raj's Nomination Rejected.

In a statement, the finance ministry said this year, 29 officers/staff have been selected for the Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificates and Medals for "specially distinguished record of service" for their exemplary and flawless performance in their respective fields of services over the years.

The awardees include officers working as Principal Additional Director General, Additional Director, Director, Assistant Commissioner, Superintendents/Senior Intelligence Officers, Intelligence Officers, senior translator, administrator officer and head havaldar.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: DMRC Launches Special Train To Mark 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The list of officers includes Rajesh Pandey, Principal Additional Director General, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Mumbai Zonal Unit; Bipin Kumar Upadhyay, Additional Director, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Bengaluru Zonal Unit; and V B Prabhakar, Director, Cabinet Secretariat, New Delhi.

Samar Nanda, Additional Director, Directorate General of Analytics & Risk Management, New Delhi; A. Venkadesh Babu, Assistant Commissioner, Customs (Preventive) Zone, Tiruchirappalli; and Anand Kumar Savalam, Assistant Commissioner, Customs Zone, Chennai are also among the awardees.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)