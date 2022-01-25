New Delhi, January 25: On the eve of Republic Day, Delhi Metro on Tuesday launched a specially decorated train to mark the 75th year of India's Independence, officials said.

The exterior of the eight-coach special train has been exclusively wrapped and decked with collage of photographs and slogans depicting the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements in the last 75 years signifying the spirit of 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat', they said.

Tri-colour theme has been used for decoration of the body of the coaches, and bear slogans like 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Celebrating 75 years of progressive India'. Huge panels bearing 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' have also been put up on the exterior of the coaches.

The special metro train was launched in the presence of Mangu Singh, Managing Director, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and other senior officials at Yamuna Bank Metro Station on the Blue Line.

The train was inducted into passenger services immediately after the launch.

The train also symbolically marks the occasion of Republic Day celebrations, to spread the idea of nationalism and unity among the general public. This special train will continue to remain in service throughout the commemorative period of 'AzadiKaAmritMahotsav', the DMRC said in a statement.

Delhi Metro has been organising a host of activities to commemorate the 'AzadikaAmritMahotsav - 75 years of India's independence' celebrations since last year, officials said.

In July 2021, DMRC had kick-started the commemorative activities from the Lal Quila metro station on the Violet Line in the form of an exhibition to bring out the significance of the historic venue from where the Prime Minister addresses the nation on every Independence Day, they said.

In addition, spaces such as event corners, display panels inside and outside prominent metro stations across the network, digital screens at stations and inside trains are also being utilised regularly to disseminate theme-based interesting messages on the anniversary celebrations, the statement said.

This includes trivia on major events of Indian independence, inspirational quotes of renowned leaders from India, journey of the evolving India in different sectors, cultural diaspora etc., it added.

Also, from time to time, online and on ground activities like cyclothon, children workshop, quiz and drawing competitions, are also being organised by the DMRC to create awareness regarding use of public transport, non-motorised transport, environmental benefits and also revisiting the history of independent India through such activities, officials said.

