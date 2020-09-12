Gangtok, Sep 12 (PTI) Sikkim reported 29 new COVID-19 cases including a two-day-old infant boy, taking the Himalayan state's coronavirus tally to 2,057, an official said on Saturday.

Two more persons, including an army man, died on Saturday due to Covid-19, pushing the death toll to 13, the official said.

Also Read | NEET 2020: Two Medical Aspirants Die by Suicide in Tamil Nadu, Political Parties Demand Scrapping of Exam.

State Information Education Communication (IEC) Member Sonam Bhutia said that a 40-year-old army personnel succumbed to Covid-19 in North Sikkim, while a 37 year-old male died due to the infection in STNM hospital here.

He said 29 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the last-24 hours.

Also Read | Delhi Riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Umar Khalid’s Names in Chargesheet.

Bhutia said a two-day-old infant boy is the youngest COVID-19 positive case in the state and is undergoing treatment at STNM hospital. His mother too has tested positive for coronavirus.

Of the 29 new cases, East Sikkim reported 22 cases followed by five in South Sikkim and two in West Sikkim.

The number of active cases in Sikkim at present stand at 541 as 1,503 patients have been cured of the disease and 13 persons have died due to Covid-19.

Sikkim has tested 44,790 samples so far, he said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)