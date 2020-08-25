Ghaziabad, Aug 25 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was shot dead outside his home in Modinagar here, and an FIR was registered against eight people, including the local BJP MLA's husband, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when victim Akshay Sangwan was celebrating his birthday at his Krishna Kunj Colony residence in Tibra village, SHO Modinagar Jai Karan Singh told PTI.

Also Read | Online Classes in All Telangana Schools to Begin From September 1 as Part of E-Learning for Academic Year 2020-21.

Around 8 pm, the assailants arrived at the spot, called him on his phone and asked him to meet them outside, the police said, adding that once Sangwan stepped out of the house, they fired indiscriminately at him and fled.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

Also Read | Dewas: Building Collapses Near Lal Gate Area, Six People Rescued, More Feared Trapped.

The family members of the victim had briefly blocked the Delhi-Meerut highway around midnight, demanding that the killers be arrested without delay.

An FIR was registered against Ashwani, Vikas, Sapoo Gurjjar, Amit, alias Chuiya, Aditya, alias Vasu, Ruby, BJP MLA Manju Shivach's husband Devendra Shivach and Ashish, husband of the village head of Tibra, under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint by the father of the deceased, the police said.

The SHO said the number of bullet injuries sustained by the victim would be ascertained after the autopsy report was received.

An investigation is underway and police teams are looking for the accused, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)