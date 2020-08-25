Hyderabad, August 25: The Telangana government on Wednesday said that it will begin the academic year 2020–21 through online classes in all schools across the state. The online classes will begin the state from September 1, 2020. Reports inform that the classes will be conducted through various digital/TV/T-SAT network channel platforms. According to a report by Economic Times, special chief secretary to government (Education) Chitra Ramchandran issued orders permitting online classes in all schools as part of e-learning and distance education across the state. Nagaland Online Classes: ‘School Education Nagaland’ Channel on Jio TV to Be Available From August 10.

According to the latest order, all teachers are instructed to attend the schools regularly from August 27. The teachers are also required to prepare necessary e-content lesson plans to be taken up during the online sessions. The report added that separate orders will be issued at an appropriate time for the reopening of schools and regular classes. However, until further orders, all schools should remain physically shut for students. Teacher Uses Refrigerator Tray in a Unique Way to Make Online Teaching Easier amid Coronavirus Pandemic! Netizens in Praises Of This Indian Jugad.

The ET report further adds that the Director of School Education has also been instructed to follow the alternative calendar prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and issue detailed guidelines for conducting online classes in the state. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad-based English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) have however, commenced the academic year from August 24 and online classes will begin from August 27. The ET report adds that classes for semesters 3 and 5 of BA and semester 3 of MA will commence in the first phase.

