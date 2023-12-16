India News | 3 Children Drown in Pond in Jharkhand's Godda

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Three children drowned in a pond in Jharkhand's Godda district on Saturday, police said.

Agency News PTI| Dec 16, 2023 09:02 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | 3 Children Drown in Pond in Jharkhand's Godda
India | Representational Image

Godda, Dec 16 (PTI) Three children drowned in a pond in Jharkhand's Godda district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at Mandro village in Thakur Gagati police station area when they were playing on the edge of the pond, Mahagama's sub-divisional police officer SS Tiwary said.

Also Read | Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to Attend AAP’s ‘Vikas Kranti Rally’ in Bathinda on December 17.

All of them belonged to the same family, he said.

They suddenly fell into the pond and drowned, he added.

Also Read | Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Madhuri Dixit and Other Celebs Invited for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony!.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Diya Kumari
50K+ searches
IPL auction 2024
50K+ searches
Matthew Perry
50K+ searches
Vijay Diwas
50K+ searches
Aaradhya Bachchan
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
Google Trends Google Trends
Diya Kumari
50K+ searches
IPL auction 2024
50K+ searches
Matthew Perry
50K+ searches
Vijay Diwas
50K+ searches
Aaradhya Bachchan
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot