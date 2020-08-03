Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): At least three were killed and eight others were injured in a road accident on Sunday night after their XUV vehicle lost balance and hit a divider on National Highway near Krishna district's Tadanki village, said police.

Sharing details, Pamidimukkala police station Sub-Inspector Satyanarayana said, "On Sunday, 11 friends from Vijayawada had gone to Machilipatnam to celebrate friendship day at a beach. After enjoying the day, they were returning to Vijayawada. The XUV they were travelling in (AP 07 CQ 7866) lost balance and hit the road divider."

Satyanarayana further informed that the accident took place at around 10 PM on Sunday, in which one person died on the spot. He added that two of the passengers lost their lives on their way to the hospital.

The remaining eight who were injured were taken to Machilipatnam and Uyyuru govt hospitals after the incident. One of them sustained a major injury as his leg was broken, and is currently undergoing treatment in Machilipatnam hospital, as per the police.

The police have filed the case under sections 337, 338 and 304A of IPC. And the probe is on, added Satyanarayana. (ANI)

