Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): Three youths were electrocuted to death while putting up a poster of Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan at Kanamaladoddi village in Shantipuram Mandal, Chittoor district on Tuesday.

According to Kuppam Circle Inspector, Yateendra, the fans of the actor were erecting an almost 40 feet high poster near Kanamaladoddi village on the eve of Kalyan's birthday, which falls on September 2.

The seven youths erecting the poster touched a live 6.5 KV electric wire passing overhead. While three of them were killed, four others suffered injuries.

The injured persons were shifted to PES Hospital, Kuppam. Their condition is said to be stable and out of danger.

Kalyan, who is also the party chief of Jana Sena Party (JSP), condoled the untimely demise of his fans, and assured help to their families.

Meanwhile, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has also expressed shock at the mishap and appealed to the state government to provide financial assistance. (ANI)

