Pawan Kalyan, who is fondly known as Power Star Pawan Kalyan or PSPK, has turned a year older today! And fans are going to be in for a major treat on this special day. Fans have been eagerly looking forward to an update on his upcoming film Vakeel Saab and today, all PSPK fans will get to catch a glimpse of it. Producer Boney Kapoor has shared that the motion poster of Vakeel Saab will be out on September 2 at 9:09am. Pawan Kalyan Birthday: 5 Classics Of This Power Star of Tollywood That You Must Watch!

Vakeel Saab is the remake of the Hindi film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. This movie also remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai with Thala Ajith in the lead. While announcing about Vakeel Saab motion poster, the makers the shared a poster featuring a silhouette of the lead actor in a casual avatar. Directed by Sriram Venu and produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, this movie also stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in key roles. Maidaan, Valimai and Vakeel Saab Will Not Skip Theatrical Release, Confirms Producer Boney Kapoor!

Vakeel Saab Motion Poster

Vakeel Saab was originally scheduled to hit the theatres on May 15. But the makers had to postpone the release date owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Since then fans have been eagerly waiting to know the new release date and also if this Telugu film will release in theatres or on OTT platform.

