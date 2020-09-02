Pawan Kalyan turns a year older on September 2, 2020. The Tollywood superstar who made his acting debut in 1996 with Telugu film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi enjoys a supreme fan following. Also, it is after a hiatus of almost two years, the megastar is all set to make his comeback to films with courtroom drama, Vakeel Saab. This Telugu film happens to be the remake of Bollywood movie Pink. It’s also reported that the makers are supposed to drop the motion poster of the same on his birthday. Having said that, as the Power Star, Pawan Kalyan celebrates his born day today, we thought of bringing a smile on your face by sharing some of his rare pics. Power Star Pawan Kalyan to Turn a Year Older on September 2! Fans Trend #PawanKalyanBirthdayCDP and Start with the Celebrations.

The youngest brother of superstar Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan has always looked perfect to the ‘t’. Be it posing with other stars or looking cute during his younger days, the photos of Pawan Kalyan we are about to present are lesser-seen and if you happen to be his die-hard fan you’ll rejoice for sure. PSPK27: Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Period Drama to Feature Sivakarthikeyan in a Pivotal Role?

Let’s Start With A Pic From His Young Days. And It's Pawan Kalyan With Allu Arjun!

Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Up Next, That’s Pawan Kalyan Along Side Former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam!

Pawan Kalyan, APJ Abul Kalam (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Two Legendaries In One Frame!

Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Here’s An Unseen Pic Of Kalyan With The Stunning Kapil Dev!

Pawan Kalyan, Kapil Dev (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Up Next, We Have Pawan Posing With Other Stars!

Pawan Kalyan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

This One Looks Quite Old As It's From The Actor's School Days!

Pawan Kalyan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Last But Not The Least, Pawan Kalyan’s Photo From His First Marriage!

Pawan Kalyan Marriage (Photo Credits: Twitter)

That’s it, guys! Those are some of the rare gems featuring Pawan Kalyan. Besides being an actor, he also is great at politics who entered in the same space in 2008. Later in 2014, he founded the Jana Sena Party. The actor is also trained at martial arts and holds a black belt in karate. Happy 49th Pawan Kalyan from team LatestLY. Stay tuned!

