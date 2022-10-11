Budaun (UP), Oct 11 (PTI) Three teenage girls went missing under mysterious circumstances from the rescue centre located at the district women's hospital campus in Sadar Kotwali area here, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The girls had been previously kidnapped from Kotwali Sahaswan, Wazirganj, and Dataganj police station limits, and rescued by the police before being shifted to the 'One Stop Centre'.

One Stop centres are facilities where girls, rescued from various illegal activities, are housed from the time their medico legal information is obtained to the time their statement is recorded in the court.

The girls went missing on Monday night, an official said.

Three women constables who were deployed to provide security to the girls have been suspended and a case has been registered against them.

District Magistrate Deepa Ranjan has asked the district revenue officer to conduct an inquiry into the case.

Sources at the One Stop Centre said CCTV cameras installed at the hospital campus had been damaged by monkeys, and hence, footage could not be obtained.

Operator of the centre Neetu Singh said she was apprised about the case by a woman constable in the morning. She said they could not trace the girls even after intense search.

DM Deepa Ranjan said appropriate action will be taken against the guilty after investigation.

