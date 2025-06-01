Chandigarh, Jun 1 (PTI) Punjab Police on Sunday said it has busted a transnational criminal network with the arrest of three people and recovery of eight foreign-made sophisticated pistols from them.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said during a checkpoint operation conducted on the link road between Brar village and Kohala in Amritsar, three people travelling on a motorcycle were intercepted upon suspicion.

Upon thorough verification and search, the accused were apprehended, Yadav said in a post on X.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested people were in direct contact with the primary suspect, identified as Dugh, a resident of Manawala.

"Technical and scientific investigations have indicated that the accused were in active communication with Pakistan-based arms smugglers, allegedly conspiring to smuggle weapons into Indian territory," he said.

An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway to dismantle the entire terror network, Yadav said.

