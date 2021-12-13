Jammu, Dec 12 (PTI) Three people were arrested here on Sunday after they were caught red-handed packing spurious cement into the bags of established brands to make a quick buck, police said.

Chainter Singh, the kingpin of the racket along with two labourers was arrested during a raid in R S Pura area on the outskirts of Jammu following specific information about the fraudulent practice, a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to Participate in Chief Minister’s Conclave in Varanasi.

Police seized logistic machinery like sewing machines, funnels, and threads used for packing and stitching of bags besides 300 packed and 400 empty bags of two established brands along with the spurious cement.

A case under relevant sections of the law was registered at the local police station for proper investigation, said the spokesperson.

Also Read | Mehbooba Mufti After PDP Youth Convention Cancelled, Says ‘Voice of Youth is Being Suppressed’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)