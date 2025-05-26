Aligarh (UP), May 26 (PTI) Three men, wanted in connection with a mob attack on meat traders, have been arrested near Barotha Canal Bridge in Harduaganj town of this district, police on Monday said.

The three men arrested on Sunday evening have been identified as Vijay Bajrangi, Vijay Kumar Gupta and Lavkush, they said.

Twelve persons have been named in this incident of mob violence, which took place on Saturday, along with a large number of unidentified persons, police said.

Police is on the look out for the remaining wanted persons, they said in a statement.

Releasing a screenshot of the alleged mob attack, police have appealed to the public to help it in identifying the attackers.

Four persons, including the meat trader, driver and helper of the vehicle, were severely thrashed by a mob here on suspicion of transporting prohibited cattle meat.

The attackers linked to a right-wing group intercepted the vehicle, set it ablaze and attempted to lynch its four occupants.

The victims were later rescued by the police personnel.

Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjiv Suman in a statement said that "no one would be allowed to disturb peace and any attempt to foment mischief would be dealt with severity".

A case was registered against unidentified individuals on Sunday, police said.

Circle Officer Sarjana Singh in a statement said that the unidentified attackers were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The four injured men, identified as Akeel (35), Nadeem (32), Akil (43) and Arbaaj (38), are presently undergoing treatment at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College hospital.

Two of the admitted victims have internal head injuries and remain in a critical condition, said hospital officials.

Meanwhile, a family member of one of the victims has filed a complaint against the attackers at Harduaganj Police Station.

Twelve men, primarily belonging to right-wing organisations, have been named in the FIR along with 25 unnamed persons.

A case has also been registered against the four injured persons under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Amrit Jain said that an investigation is underway.

The meat sample seized on Saturday from the vehicle near Panetti village under Harduaganj Police Station has been sent to the state laboratory in Mathura to ascertain whether it was meat of prohibited cattle, he added.

