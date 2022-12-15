Goalpara, December 15: At least three persons, including a child, were killed and two others injured after they were attacked by a herd of wild elephants in Assam's Goalpara district on Thursday, said Dhruba Dutta, the forest range officer of Lakhipur. Two vehicles were also damaged by the elephants.

The incident took place on the Lakhipur-Agia road of the Lakhipur forest range in the Goalpara district. Video: Elephant Goes on Rampage, Attacks People and Damages Bikes in Kerala’s Malappuram.

Assam | Three people including a child were killed and two others injured after they were attacked by wild elephants in Goalpara today, says Dhruba Dutta, Forest Range Officer, Lakhipur. Two vehicles were also damaged in the incident, the official adds. pic.twitter.com/PctllBPzjx — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

Dutta said three persons, including a child, were killed after the elephant herd attacked two vehicles. Also Read | Maharashtra: Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar Asks Forest Officials to Take Steps to Curb Tiger Attacks in Chandrapur.

Video: Wild Elephants Attack Cars in Goalpara

"Two others were also injured. They were rushed to a hospital," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)