Dholpur, Oct 12 (PTI) Three persons were killed and 12 others injured after a car collided with a jeep on the Badi-Dholpur highway in Rajasthan, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place near Khanpura village and the deceased were identified as Jamuna (22), Raghvendra (25) and Sachin (20) – residents of Agra.

The 12 injured, including three children, were rushed to Dholpur district hospital from where they were referred to Agra, Sadar Station House Officer (SHO) Deepak Kumar said.

The officer said the jeep was going to Badi from Dholpur whereas passengers in the car were returning Agra from Kailadevi.

