Aurangabad, October 12: A 50-year-old professor, identified as Rajan Shinde, was brutally murdered in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. His body was found in his bunglow situated in the upscale Sant Tukoba Nagar yesterday morning. The deceased professor was head of the English department of Maulana Azad College. He held the post for close to two decades. His 17-year-old son Rohit and daughter Chaitali (20) informed the police. Aurangabad Man Duped of Rs 55,500 by Fraudsters on Pretext of Offering COVID-19 Related Discount on Credit Card Dues.

In his statement before the police, Rohit said he found his father in a pool of blood. He further said he immediately drove to the nearby MIT hospital to bring an ambulance, but met with an accident midway. According to a report by Times of India, Rohit's car rammed into another vehicle and a person was injured. Following the accident, passerby held Rohit. He was let go only after he informed them about his father. Uttar Pradesh Man in Financial Crisis Kills Doppelganger to Fake His Death.

Rohit somehow manage to fetch an ambulance to the bunglow. However, the ambulance driver refused to carry Shinde to the hospital saying it would amount to tampering with evidence at the crime scene, according to Rohit. Subsequently, the police were informed. A team of cops and forensic analysts reached the bunglow and initiated an investigation.

According to the police, the murder might have taken place between 1:30 am and 2:30 am. There were deep slits on Shinde’s neck and wrists. His forehead also had several vertical cuts. "The gashes on the wrists were so deep that even his bones were cut, causing profuse bleeding," a person who examined the body was quoted as saying.

Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta and Deputy Police Commissioner Deepak Girhe also inspected the crime scene. Further investigation was underway. Shinde was earlier associated with Navkhanda women’s college for a few years.

