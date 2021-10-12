Guwahati, October 12: The admit card for PST/PET for Constable, Sub-Officer Posts, and constables/ guardsman( Grade-III ) posts in Assam has been released. The hall tickets have been released by the State Level Police recruitment board Assam, Guwahati. The candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, Guwahati at slprbassam.in.

Candidates can also download the admit card for PST/PET for recruitment of Constable/Guardsman under Directorate of Civil Defence & Home Guards, Assam using the direct link.

Assam Police Constable and Sub-Officer PST/PET Admit cards: How to download:

Candidates have to visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in to check and download the hall ticket online.

to check and download the hall ticket online. Click on the link which reads, 'Download Admit Card for PST/PET’.

Key in your credentials and login

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy for future reference

It is important for candidates to note that the admit card for the Kokrajhar, Duhbri, Baksa, Barpeta, Sivasagar, and Jorhat will be released after the completion of the byelection process in the state.

