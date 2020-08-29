Bikaner, Aug 29 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman and her daughter, were killed in a road accident in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Bikaner-Suratgarh national highway on Friday night, when a truck hit a motorcycle on which the three victims were travelling, said Lunkaransar police station incharge Ishwar Prasad Jangid.

The deceased were identified as Sunil Kumar, Imarti Devi and her daughter Radhika, the officer said.

