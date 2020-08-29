Multi-Talented, Entertainment Influencer, and a Social Media Star Saurav Soni , having an official handle as "Saurav Soni Official" , with full of Passion and Dedication is getting immense popularity through famous Short- Video making Indian app- "Roposo". He found the app very interesting and entertaining platform.

When asked how he started making the videos and how's his videos started getting viral, he said ," With my hard work and passion I was able to gain attention of the audience . They started liking my content and soon after that my videos started getting viral. If you have a unique content and ability to entertain people, nobody can stop you."

The answer for "what are the skills one needed to become a influencer?" , Saurav Said, " You should have passion and should be very creative in making new contents, you have to face regular challenges in terms of making content but you can overcome all with your dedication and hard work."

When asked in his recent interview that how this Indian App "Roposo" is different from the other Chinese app banned recently, Saurav said, "In comparison with the Chinese Short Video making apps ,that banned recently , Roposo is very entertaining app and is having a wide scope, where you can gain fan followings and earn money too."

One can not only become famous and gained popularity but can earn money as well through the transparent function of this app. Saurav said, "This Indian app is so entertaining and a mode of making money . One can earn money either from making short videos with new content, or doing Brand Promotions through this app."

When Saurav was asked that What do he think about the battle that was going on those days between You tube and Short Video making Platforms (like Tik-Tok), he said, " For me both of the platforms are different and both are having different audiences. In the short video making platform like "Roposo", the audience can watch many videos in just 5-10 minutes by just scrolling down. I support both the platforms as both are having different advantages in there own."

Apart from Roposo , Saurav Soni is a popular creator on Tiktok, Likee ,Helo , Zili , Gaana( Hotshots) and other short video apps with a total fan base of 17.5 Millions.