Hardoi (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) Three people were killed and another was injured when their motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle in the Sandi police station area here, police said on Wednesday.

The victims — Golu Kashyap (22), Sandeep Kashyap (24), and Ramkhelavan Saxena (25) — were residents of Kakra village in Harpalpur Kotwali area of Hardoi, they said.

They were en route to Sandi Nagar to attend a marriage procession of their relative, Shubham, when the accident took place on the Katra Bilhaur Marg near Manimau village on Tuesday night, police said.

"The unknown vehicle collided with the motorcycle, causing the three individuals to die on the spot. A fourth person, whose identity remains unclear, was injured in the crash. The injured individual was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment," said Bilgram Circle Officer (CO) Ravi Prakash Singh.

"It is not yet clear, which vehicle was involved in the collision. We are investigating the matter, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem," he added.

The police is currently working to identify the vehicle involved and conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

