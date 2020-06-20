Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Saturday transferred three Indian Administrative Service officers, posting one of them as civic chief of powerloom town Bhiwandi, a coronavirus hotspot in Thane district.

Pankaj Ashiya, a 2016 batch IAS officer, posted as assistant collector and project officer, ITDP, Kalwan, Nashik has been made municipal commissioner of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation.

Ashiya replaces Pravin Ashtikar amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Bhiwandi, the numbers climbing to 165 between April 12, when the first case was detected, and June 1.

Between June 1 and June 19, the COVID-19 count reached 794, with the death toll rising to 64, a mortality rate of 8.06 pr cent, which is the highest in Thane district, and above the national average.

Manisha Verma, a 1993 batch officer, serving as principal secretary, Tribal Development Department has been posted as managing director of Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation which manages the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, popularly known as Film City, in mumbai.

Vinita Vaid-Singhal of the 1996 batch, who was managing director of Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation has been posted as secretary in the Tribal Development department.

