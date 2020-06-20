Chandigarh, June 20: Punjab’s Health Secretary Anurag Aggarwal on Friday dismissed the contracts of 22 lab technicians posted in District Hospital of Amritsar aiming to put an end to menace of 'VIP culture' and use of 'influence to stall transfers'. Along with this, the state Health Secretary also ordered repatriation of all such employees of health department.

Issuing the order, Aggarwal wrote to the Director Health and Family Welfare, as quoted by Indian Express, "We have to come out of VIP culture. Since all the surplus lab technicians are very influential, no fair inquiry can be held against them. Therefore under article 311(2) (b) of Constitution of India, they are dismissed from the service and if some of them are on contract, their contracts are to be terminated with immediate effect." Punjab to Impose Stricter Lockdown on Weekends And Holidays, Curfew Passes Mandatory For Travel; Here's How You Can Get E-Pass on COVA App.

The order even pointed out that 27 technicians are working in the district hospital against the sanctioned posts of five. The order stated, "I have requested many times to rationalise and send back the surplus lab technicians to their respective place of postings but it seems that due to their influence they still continue to work at Amritsar."

The Health Secretary was of the view that despite him directing the director several times to pull out these lab technicians, these government employess managed to stay put. Following this, Aggarwal issued the order under the Disaster Management Act to cancel all transfers due to internal arrangements.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).