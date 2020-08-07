Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) Chandigarh reported three more coronavirus fatalities, while 47 fresh cases took the union territory's infection tally to 1,374, a medical bulletin issued on Friday said.

There are 530 active COVID-19 cases in the city as of now, it said.

A 77-year-old coronavirus positive man succumbed to infection at civil hospital here on Friday. He was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension, according to the bulletin.

Two men, aged 82 and a 62, also lost their lives due to coronavirus on Thursday, it said.

With these fatalities, the death toll in the city has risen to 23, the medical bulletin said.

The new coronavirus cases included a 75-year-old man and a seven-year-old girl.

The fresh cases were detected in many areas, including sector 52, sector 41, sector 20, sector 21, sector 15, sector 46, sector 55, sector 26, Burail, Maloya, Manimajra, Dhanas and Bapu Dham colony, it said.

As many as 43 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the total recoveries in the union territory to 820, the bulletin said.

A total of 16,596 samples have been taken for testing so far and of these, 15,138 tested negative while reports in 81 cases are awaited, according to the bulletin.

